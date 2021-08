Customers are owed more than $6 million from FirstEnergy, according to an audit report released Aug. 3 by the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. The $6.6 million collected from ratepayers was part of more than $24 million in payments identified by FirstEnergy as “improperly classified, misallocated or lacked supporting documentation” in a report to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The audit examined payments to 17 vendors over 10 years.