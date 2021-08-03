Downtown law firm snags a top attorney from GE Aviation
A downtown Cincinnati law firm has recruited on one of the top attorneys from GE Aviation to join its ranks.www.bizjournals.com
A downtown Cincinnati law firm has recruited on one of the top attorneys from GE Aviation to join its ranks.www.bizjournals.com
The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/cincinnati
Comments / 0