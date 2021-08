MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Changes are happening in Minnesota as COVID-19 cases surge. Right now, 45 Minnesota counties fall within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines to wear masks indoors. When health experts first released the guidance last week, there were only 14. Jerry Hammer, the Minnesota State Fair’s general manager, is keeping an eye on the state’s COVID situation. “We’re in close contact with the state health department and whatever the latest CDC guidelines are, so they’re always a big part of whatever we do with planning,” Hammer said. As of now, masks will not be required, even indoors. The fair also...