Mobile, AL

Family told to leave rental home after mother dies of COVID

By Chad Petri
CBS42.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family in west Mobile loses their mom to COVID and then weeks later is told to leave their rental home. Dawn Bradley died on the 4th of July, leaving her teenage children as the only residents of their Mobile home–family members say they scrambled in less than a week to get out. Dawn Bradley had just graduated with a new degree but had barely had a new job lined up when she got sick with double pneumonia and COVID.

