Activision Blizzard revealed its financial results for Q2 2021 yesterday, but most people weren’t half as interested in the numbers as they were for the company’s response to its recent barrage of bad news. The report led with a line from CEO Bobby Kotick: “With respect to our financial performance, we are pleased that the company continued to deliver strong results in the second quarter, and we are raising our outlook for the year.” Good luck with that.