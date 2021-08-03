Leatherman Bond Stainless Steel Multitool with Nylon Sheath
With 14 tools, Leatherman Bond stainless steel multitool brings much convenience to your daily life. Let’s keep checking if you like the design. The multitool pliers measure 4 x 1 x 0.5 inches and weigh 9.88 ounces. As shown in the images, the multi-tool delivers a foldable and compact design for portability, and with a nylon sheath featuring a pocket clip attachment point and a lanyard attachment ring, it’s easy to carry around.gadgetsin.com
