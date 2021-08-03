Leatherman Bond Stainless Steel Multitool with Nylon Sheath

There's no denying that garlic is an absolutely essential ingredient in just about everyone's kitchen. Simply adding a minced clove or two (or, let's be honest, six) to a dish can add a huge burst of flavor, and as with many seasoning ingredients, it's so much better to use fresh garlic than powdered or dried versions. There's just one stumbling block for many home chefs — the fact that, after mincing those few cloves, you get that garlic smell on your hands and just can't get rid of it. While it's delectable in many dishes, you likely don't want to be smelling it hours afterwards when you're trying to relax for the evening.