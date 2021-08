Target announced on Wednesday, that it would be covering workers’ college tuition and textbooks in a new debt-free education assistance program. The program will allow both part and full-time workers to receive undergraduate degrees, certificates, certifications, free textbooks and more with no out-of-pocket costs and it starts the first day of work. The program is eligible at more than 40 schools and universities across the country including here in Florida and will offer up to $10,000 annually for those pursuing a master’s degree.