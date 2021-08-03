Cancel
Electronics

Erazor Electric Shaver with Ceramic Blades

By Daniel
gadgetsin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith ceramic blades, Erazor electric shaver brings you a comfortable shaving experience with little care. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. The Erazor is an innovative, portable shaver that measures 2.2 x 1.5 inches and weighs 68g. With the compact and lightweight design, the electric shaver perfectly fits in your toiletry bag. Meanwhile, its aerospace-grade aluminum alloy body delivers a classic cylindrical form factor for durability and a comfortable grip.

gadgetsin.com

