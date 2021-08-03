Cancel
Boca Raton, FL

Pay It Forward: Mirror Ball trophy up for grabs at annual dance fundraiser

thecoastalstar.com
 2 days ago

The George Snow Scholarship Fund’s Ballroom Battle returns for its 14th year and its second as a televised event to raise money for aspiring college students. The Dancing with the Stars-themed competition is set for 7 p.m. Aug. 14 and will air on WPTV-TV from the station’s studios as well as online. It features eight dancers, each paired with a professional, strutting their stuff during choreographed routines.

thecoastalstar.com

