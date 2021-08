If you've never heard of H2X Global, don't worry. The Australian automaker is pretty new to the scene, but what you need to know is that it focuses its energy on hydrogen-powered vehicles. We were first introduced to the company when it revealed the Snowy SUV, and that never really got off the ground because of funding issues, but now the firm has revealed a Ford Ranger-based pickup, and it too is powered by hydrogen. Called the Warrego, this new pickup is what the company is hoping will finally get it on the map, and with a solid product like the Ranger underneath, it could be just the ticket.