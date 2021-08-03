Handmade Metal Lantern Candle Holder

Fall in here and with it comes a change in color palette and in ambiance. The world is painted in shades of orange, red, and yellow and, as it gets chilly outside, we start to feel super cozy in our homes. This warmth and this charm are reflected in the way we decorate our homes during this season. We’re talking not only about all the gorgeous fall centerpieces which we display on our tables but also about the outdoor fall decor which can take many different forms. Check out a few of the possibilities below.