Handmade Metal Lantern Candle Holder
The handmade metal lantern candle holder adds some romantic vintage atmosphere into your living space. Let’s have a look if you like the idea. This is a series of beautfully crated, eye-catching candle holder handmade by HiRusticReach, a handicraft studio from California. The lantern is available in 4 sizes to fit in different living spaces, and as shown in the images, each of them delivers a sleek, retro style, while the rusted iron makes the holders look like old-fashioned lanterns tested by time.gadgetsin.com
Comments / 0