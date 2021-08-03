12-year veteran Colt McCoy found confidence in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense

Arizona Cardinals new backup quarterback Colt McCoy has found confidence in his specific role during the second week of training camp with the offense under Kliff Kingsbury. “I am playing with a lot of confidence and sort of picked my mojo up a little bit,” said McCoy. “I am in a place that is very quarterback-friendly, there are a lot of targets to throw to. I really like the way Kliff sees the game, he sees the game from a quarterback’s perspective.”