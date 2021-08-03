Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

12-year veteran Colt McCoy found confidence in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense

By Wills Rice
Posted by 
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arizona Cardinals new backup quarterback Colt McCoy has found confidence in his specific role during the second week of training camp with the offense under Kliff Kingsbury. “I am playing with a lot of confidence and sort of picked my mojo up a little bit,” said McCoy. “I am in a place that is very quarterback-friendly, there are a lot of targets to throw to. I really like the way Kliff sees the game, he sees the game from a quarterback’s perspective.”

arizonasports.com

Comments / 0

Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
620
Followers
4K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colt Mccoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#American Football#The New York Giants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLchatsports.com

The beans might have spilled about Larry Fitzgerald retiring

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Larry Fitzgerald. Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald still hasn’t made his decision about playing this year or not. Training camp is getting underway for the Arizona Cardinals and when the veterans arrive next week, it’s possible that Larry Fitzgerald won’t be one of the players checking in.
NFLPosted by
All Cardinals

Former Cardinals QB Signs with Indianapolis Colts

Former Arizona Cardinals backup quarterback Brett Hundley has officially signed with the Indianapolis Colts. Hundley's Cardinals tenure was already over after he was inactive for all 16 games last season and Arizona signed veteran backup quarterback Colt McCoy this offseason. But now, the 2015 fifth-round pick has a new home in Indianapolis. If he makes the active roster, he could travel to State Farm Stadium again when the Colts visit the Cardinals on Christmas Day.
Posted by
Gridiron Junkies

What 7 NFC teams will make the playoffs

Alright, so in the last post, we predicted what 7 AFC teams would make the playoffs. Now, we will predict the 7 NFC teams that will make the playoffs. Okay, it may be surprising to see the Saints as the winners of the NFC South and not the defending Super Bowl Champions, especially since Drew Brees retired.
NFL247Sports

Larry Fitzgerald updates status for 2021 NFL season

As the start of training camp approaches, it remains unclear whether Larry Fitzgerald will return to the Arizona Cardinals or sign with another team for his 18th season in the NFL. Fitzgerald is now 37 years old and will turn 38 before the start of the 2021 NFL season — very few guys play as long as he has.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Arizona Cardinals Bringing Back Familiar Face

The Arizona Cardinals have been adding a bunch of veteran talents to their roster this offseason. But they just re-signed a respected veteran and locker room leader to the roster – and no, it’s not Larry Fitzgerald. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are bringing back defensive tackle...
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLchatsports.com

Larry Fitzgerald teaming up with Tom Brady, but not on the field

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Larry Fitzgerald. Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald will be hosting a radio show with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady this season. We’re now about a month away from the 2021 season kicking off for the Arizona Cardinals and Larry Fitzgerald still hasn’t revealed to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy