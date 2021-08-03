Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro with 360-Degree Coverage

By Daniel
gadgetsin.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a 360-degree pan and tilt coverage, eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro delivers a complete view with no blind spot. Let’s keep checking if you want to learn more about it. The smart floodlight camera measures ‎12.2 x 7.87 x 7.09 inches and weighs ‎3.02 pounds. As shown in the images, the outdoor security camera delivers a sleek, streamlined design. With included mounting kit, you can install it on the wall or on the ceiling for flexibility.

gadgetsin.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Floodlight#Smart Lighting#Smartphone#Ip65#Eufy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Electronicstecheblog.com

Don’t Pay $130, Get the Eufy Security SoloCam E40 Wireless 2K Camera for $99.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Eufy Security SoloCam E40 Wireless 2K Camera can be installed in minutes, and it’s being offered for just $99.99 shipped, today only, originally $129.99. Once turned on, you can get immediate alerts sent right to your smartphone when SoloCam E40 identifies approaching people using the free eufy Security app – press the alarm icon to scare away intruders. Its 6,700mAh battery claims to last 120 days on a single charge. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Eufy SoloCam E40 Wireless Outdoor Security Camera with IP65 Waterproof Rating

Eufy SoloCam E40 wireless outdoor security camera is designed to monitor your house for improved security. Need more features? Let’s have a look. The SoloCam E40 measures 3.78 x 2.24 x 2.24 inches and weighs ‎14.1 ounces. As shown in the images, the smart security camera delivers a sleek and compact design, and with a rotatable mount, you can install it on the wall of your house. Meanwhile, the outdoor security camera is IP65 dustproof and waterproof to ensure your property is protected all-year round.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Eufy RoboVac G30 Hybrid review

The Eufy G30 Hybrid is a powerful robot vacuum that collects fine dust and larger debris off floors. Offering the functionality to mop, too, it’s super-easy to use, plus its slim design ensures it won’t become stuck under any low furniture and it glides well. However, you can’t save maps to ensure certain rooms can be cleaned with only a couple of taps, and the battery doesn’t last as long as some rival models.
TechnologyANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Mi Band X with 360-degree scrollable screen may be in the works

There’s no new Mi Band yet but the Mi Band 6 that turned out to be the Mi Smart Band 6 was a bit underwhelming. Well, it depends on who you’re talking to but we believe Xiaomi could do better every time a new model is introduced. The next one could be the Mi Band X as per a source. This one will be more interesting as the design could include a 360-degree scrollable display. It may also come with no straps.
MLBpcdandf.com

Frontline Introduces InCAM Pro Flex CAM System

InCAM Pro Flex CAM system is for rigid, flex and rigid-flex PCB manufacturers. Optimizes wet processes to maximize yield using etch compensation tools. Delivers dedicated flex CAM tools from realistic FPC multi-zone models and automatic FPC panel creation to flex editing tools, analyses and DFMs. Is for emerging technologies such as 5G, substrate-like circuits, flex and Industry 4.0. Enables faster turnaround for MLB and all job types and excels at speeding up automated flows, courtesy of algorithms and infrastructure, simultaneous processing, and extended RAM usage. Popup-based interface enables at-a-glance access to multiple functions and multitasking on multiple screens. Can type commands and use keyboard shortcuts. Can choose from built-in commands or create custom ones. With auto-completion feature, input first few characters. Features bird’s-eye view layer matrix for layer management and layer list that includes chosen layers and hides those needed later. Automatic flex and rigid-flex board panelization with any angle rotation and PCB alignment for strip creation. Automatic tooling hole placement for PCBs, arrays and panels with interactive editing. DFMs for coverlay layer optimization, converting coverlay layer to NC tools. Analysis actions generate numerous flex and rigid-flex reports. Supports automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies via advanced traceability and PCB numbering.
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Amazon Alexa: The best skill for keeping your home safe is also free

The idea of having cameras in my house has always creeped me out. So what if there was a way to promise peace of mind, without needing one of the best home security cameras?. A few years ago Amazon introduced Alexa Guard, one of the best Alexa skills I’ve grown to rely on in my current lifestyle. As someone who’s away often and has an Echo speaker or six, the ability to turn my camera-less devices into danger detectors is a game-changer.
ElectronicsTechHive

Eufy's feature-packed Wi-Fi Video Doorbell is cheaper than ever

There’s nothing better than checking who’s at the door from the couch. Today, you can do that for under $100. Amazon is selling Anker’s Eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $80. That’s the all-time low, and $40 off the usual $120 it sells for. This Eufy doorbell features 1600-by-1200 video...
Behind Viral Videosmakeuseof.com

7 Ways to Improve Your 360-Degree Videos

Shooting a 360-degree video is unlike any other video recording process. It puts the viewer right in the middle of the action, making the shooting experience rather unique. Here are some essential tips you need to keep in mind when creating your own 360 videos. 1. Lead the Viewer's Eyes.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Google Nest Cam Battery vs. Wired vs. Floodlight

Smart home connectivity isn’t just about entertainment. Web-connected homes the world over use smart tech to manage energy costs, control lighting, adjust the temperature, and achieve total peace of mind through intuitive home security systems. Now more than ever, smart security products dominate the marketplace, with major brands selling everything from cameras and floodlights to motion sensors.
ElectronicsPosted by
Android Police

Nest has a new doorbell, battery-powered camera, smart floodlight, and the cheapest Nest Cam to date

Though the company leaked it a bit early, the new Nest lineup of smart security cameras is now official and covers a wide spread of options, from new battery-powered cameras to the cheapest Nest Cam yet, and even a brand new floodlight. Price range from $280 down to $99. Availability for the four new models varies, with pre-orders for the new $180 battery-powered Nest Cam and $280 Nest Doorbell starting today. And if you're cheap (like me), Google's also expanding what you can do without a Nest Aware subscription.
TechnologyCNET

Protect your home and save 24% with this Eufy security bundle

A good smart lock is all about the combination of security and convenience. As great as it is to be able to walk through your front door without having to stop and unlock anything, that's only good if it's actually secure when you're not standing in front of it. And further, if everyone in your house isn't comfortable using their phones to unlock the front door it isn't all that convenient. Eufy makes a great smart lock with a number panel to make locking and unlocking the door easier for everyone, and it's only $130 today.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

Vodafone's Pro Broadband package sticks Alexa in a Wi-Fi booster

(Pocket-lint) - If Google's Wi-Fi booster options have demonstrated one thing over the last few years, it's that having a smart assistant baked into Wi-Fi booster units around your home can be a pretty smart idea, letting you use your smart home without needing two different space-age devices plugged in all over the shop.
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best MacBook webcam in 2021

You might be wondering why anyone would want the best MacBook webcam. After all, surely all MacBooks come with a built-in camera? And yes, that's absolutely correct, but if you've ever actually used it then you'll know exactly why you'd need to plug in an actual webcam. Apple might put...

Comments / 0

Community Policy