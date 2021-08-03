Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro with 360-Degree Coverage

InCAM Pro Flex CAM system is for rigid, flex and rigid-flex PCB manufacturers. Optimizes wet processes to maximize yield using etch compensation tools. Delivers dedicated flex CAM tools from realistic FPC multi-zone models and automatic FPC panel creation to flex editing tools, analyses and DFMs. Is for emerging technologies such as 5G, substrate-like circuits, flex and Industry 4.0. Enables faster turnaround for MLB and all job types and excels at speeding up automated flows, courtesy of algorithms and infrastructure, simultaneous processing, and extended RAM usage. Popup-based interface enables at-a-glance access to multiple functions and multitasking on multiple screens. Can type commands and use keyboard shortcuts. Can choose from built-in commands or create custom ones. With auto-completion feature, input first few characters. Features bird’s-eye view layer matrix for layer management and layer list that includes chosen layers and hides those needed later. Automatic flex and rigid-flex board panelization with any angle rotation and PCB alignment for strip creation. Automatic tooling hole placement for PCBs, arrays and panels with interactive editing. DFMs for coverlay layer optimization, converting coverlay layer to NC tools. Analysis actions generate numerous flex and rigid-flex reports. Supports automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies via advanced traceability and PCB numbering.