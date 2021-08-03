West Penn Nurses To Meet With Leaders To Discuss Contract Negotiations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nurses at West Penn Hospital are resuming their push for a new contract.

They are meeting with local leaders and community members at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night outside of the hospital to ask hospital leaders to work with them on a new contract.

They have been negotiating for six months, and the two sides haven’t come to an agreement.

The nurses did vote to authorize a strike if negotiations fail.