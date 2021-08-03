Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Penn, PA

West Penn Nurses To Meet With Leaders To Discuss Contract Negotiations

Posted by 
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aqvOf_0bGVNBCF00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nurses at West Penn Hospital are resuming their push for a new contract.

They are meeting with local leaders and community members at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night outside of the hospital to ask hospital leaders to work with them on a new contract.

They have been negotiating for six months, and the two sides haven’t come to an agreement.

The nurses did vote to authorize a strike if negotiations fail.

Comments / 0

CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Penn, PA
Health
City
Penn, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka Tv News Staff#West Penn Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

West Penn Hospital nurses vote to authorize strike

Registered nurses at West Penn Hospital have voted to authorize a strike, according to a statement released Wednesday. No date has been set for a work stoppage. More negotiations were scheduled for Thursday. Over 650 nurses at the hospital in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood are represented through SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania after voting to unionize in August.
Worcester, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Striking nurses, hospital resume negotiations

WORCESTER, Mass. — Striking nurses from a Massachusetts hospital resumed talks Thursday with management in the hopes of ending the work stoppage. A federal mediator working on negotiations scheduled two days of face-to-face discussions at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. Nurses at St. Vincent went on strike on March 8 demanding better staffing ratios, which they said is necessary to ensure patient safety. The strike is now the nation’s longest nurses’ strike in more than a decade, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

West Penn Hospital Nurses Approve Potential Work Stoppage As Negotiations Continue

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nurses at West Penn Hospital may be hitting the picket line soon. The registered nurses voted this week to authorize a strike if negotiations fail. More than 650 nurses at West Penn are unionized under SEIU Healthcare as of last Aug., and they have been negotiating their first contract since January. The union says they want to see an investment in recruiting and retaining nurses and a sustained effort to rebuild frontline care after more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re scheduled for another negotiation session on Thursday. No date has been set for a potential work stoppage.
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

West Penn Hospital nurses host vigil to demand union contract

PITTSBURGH — West Penn Hospital nurses hosted a vigil in Friendship Park Tuesday evening to call on hospital leadership to agree to a new union contract and avoid a strike. Organizers say that while the pandemic wreaked havoc on the community, West Penn Hospital nurses continued to take care of them -- taking a great toll.
Sunbury, PADaily Item

Valley leaders meet to discuss Sunbury's future

SUNBURY — Business owners and Valley leaders are putting their minds together in order to come up with ideas on how to better Sunbury and, on Friday, gathered together inside the Albright Center for a 90-minute discussion. The event was hosted by Think Sunbury and was an opportunity for community...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Pennsylvania

The U.S. has reported more than 33.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Jul 15, 2021. More than 600,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Religionwschronicle.com

Bishop T.D. Jakes headlines panel about the church, COVID-19 vaccines, and access

Bishop T.D. Jakes believes there’s power in faith, but it is time for action to end the COVID-19 pandemic, once and for all. “Trouble doesn’t last always but trauma holds on for a while … the church is needed now more than ever before,” said Jakes, who leads The Potter’s House church in Dallas and the T.D. Jakes Foundation. “Ministry helps with (COVID stress and trauma).”
Indiana County, PAbutlerradio.com

IUP Reverses Mask Policy

A Western Pennsylvania university is changing course on its mask mandate for the fall semester. Indiana University of Pennsylvania originally said back in June that all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, would have to wear a mask indoors. Now, IUP officials say that masks are optional for people,...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

CDC Issues Eviction Ban On Areas With ‘Substantial Or High’ Transmission Of COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV’s Lindsay Ward and Briana Smith PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Tuesday, the CDC issued a new moratorium on evictions that will last until October 3. Some are calling it “extraordinary relief,” but it doesn’t apply to all.   It applies to those living in counties with “substantial or high” levels of COVID-19 transmission. The new moratorium could help many stay in their homes as the Delta variant continues to spread and as states have been slow to release federal rental aid. Late last week, President Joe Biden said he was allowing the ban on evictions to expire, hoping Congress would take action but they were...
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals nationwide grapple with fewer beds, more COVID-19 patients

As COVID-19 cases rise in all 50 states, hospitals across the nation are once again dealing with capacity issues in terms of beds and staffing as patients present with COVID-19 and other illnesses. Below are snapshots from six states where some hospitals are facing or anticipating capacity issues. Among most...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: Health Department Reports 1,731 New Cases, 7 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,731 new coronavirus cases and seven additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,232,185 cases and 27,890 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 624 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 141 patients are in ICUs. The state says 11,705,733 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,734,642 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 63.3% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children...
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

CDC: Multiple Local Counties Have ‘Substantial’ COVID-19 Spread

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Multiple local counties now have “substantial” COVID-19 spread, according to the CDC. As of Tuesday night, the CDC had listed Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Washington, Westmoreland, Indiana and Somerset as counties in our area with “substantial” community transmission. For it to reach “substantial,” a county needs at least 50 cases per every 100,000 people. Allegheny County is eight cases over that threshold at 58 cases. As cases creep up, things are ramping up inside Pittsburgh’s two largest hospital systems. Doctors say there’s one thing in common between almost all the patients: they’re unvaccinated. “We got as good as in the single...
Allegheny County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Health Director Says Delta Variant Is Fueling Rising Cases, Hospitalizations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County Health Director says the “very contagious” delta variant is driving the current wave of COVID-19 infections nationwide and is causing cases and hospitalizations to rise locally. According to the CDC, Allegheny County, along with several other local counties, have a “substantial” level of COVID-19 transmission, meaning it’s recommended that everyone wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. The CDC estimates the delta variant accounts for about two-thirds of the county’s cases. Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald says the county is continuing to encourage people to follow CDC guidelines. He says another...
State College, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State University Now Requiring Masks On All Campuses While Indoors

By: KDKA-TV News Staff STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Effective immediately, Penn State is requiring masks while indoors on all of its campuses. Everyone must follow the rule, including those who are fully vaccinated, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state. All campus activities are still on as scheduled, the university said. “All Penn State students and employees are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated and share their vaccination status with the University,” PSU said in a release.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Giant Eagle Joins Stores Changing Mask Policies As COVID-19 Cases Climb

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are growing across Western Pennsylvania and Giant Eagle is taking action to help slow the spread of the virus. Giant Eagle announced Monday that its employees will again be required to wear masks, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. The company will also request customers start wearing masks inside stores again. “For our team members, it’s about protecting one another and protecting our guests,” said Giant Eagle Spokesperson Dan Donovan. In a statement, the company says it has noticed the increase in positive cases of COVID-19, and is bringing...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania SPCA Says It Needs More Funding, Does Not Receive Donations Sent To ASPCA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rescues animals from cruelty and neglect, eventually finding them forever homes. But the Pennsylvania SPCA told KDKA that it does all that without any federal or state funding. (Photo Credit: KDKA) We’ve all seen the commercials with scared-looking animals and Sarah McLaughlin raising money for the national organization called the ASPCA. But does a donation to that organization wind up here at the Pennsylvania SPCA? KDKA found out the answer is “no,” because they’re not connected organizations. Hundreds of animals call the nation’s second-oldest animal charity home. “We really do consider that our...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Parents Pulling Their Kids Out Of Pittsburgh Public Schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — She went to Pittsburgh Public Schools as a kid and returned to the city intending to have her children do the same. After the past year and a half of what she calls substandard education, Jen Murtazashvili said she has no choice but to pull her kids from the district. “They have not been able to learn effectively in 18 months. They haven’t been in school in 18 months. They haven’t been given the kind of education they deserve,” she said. This fall, her four children will attend the Community Day School in Squirrel Hill. (Photo Credit: KDKA) They’re not alone. Catholic,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy