Back when Labour was good at politics, it specialised in drawing clever “dividing lines” with the Conservatives on issues where it knew it had public support. Committing to imposing a £5bn windfall tax on the huge profits of privatised utility companies and using the revenue to finance a welfare-to-work programme was one example of the party seeking to put itself on the side of “the many, not the few” in the run-up to the 1997 election.