Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Petro-Victory Energy Corp Announces Acquisition of Remaining 50% Working Interest in the São João Oil Field and Portfolio Expansion with 47% Increase in 1P Reserves and 26% Increase in 2P Reserves

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS/. CALGARY, AB, Aug. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (TSXV: VRY) ("Petro-Victory" or "Company") is delighted to announce a significant...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Fields#Oil Well#Working Interest#Ab#Cnw#S O Jo O#Pv10#Anp#Bopd#Acquisition Terms#Epg#Ag Ncia Nacional#Company#The Petro Victory Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Brazil
Related
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Stack Capital Group Inc. Reports Q2-2021 Financial Results and Announces Presentation at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Stack Capital Group Inc., ("Stack Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: STCK) (TSX: STCK.WT) an investment holding company seeking to generate long-term capital appreciation through investments into growth-to-late-stage private businesses, today announces its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 ("Q2-2021"). Stack Capital reports all amounts in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Perpetual Energy Inc. Announces Filing of Information Circular for the Plan of Arrangement Involving Rubellite Energy Inc.

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMT) – Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the management information circular (the "Information Circular") with respect to the previously announced Plan of Arrangement involving Rubellite Energy Inc. ("Rubellite") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. On July 16, 2021, Perpetual announced the creation of Rubellite, approximately $73 million in equity financings, the settlement of the majority of its second lien term loan (the "Second Lien Loan Settlement") and new credit facilities (the "Rubellite Transactions"). The Special Meeting of Shareholders to consider the Plan of Arrangement and other related matters is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2021. Perpetual shareholders are encouraged to carefully review the Information Circular as it contains important deadlines and information with respect to the exercise of warrants to be received by Perpetual shareholders in connection with the Plan of Arrangement and for Perpetual shareholders to participate in the equity financings.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Headwater Exploration Inc. Announces Second Quarter Operating and Financial Results, Operations Update and Increased 2021 Guidance

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Headwater Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Headwater") (TSX: HWX) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim financial statements and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"). These filings will be available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.headwaterexp.com.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Blue Sky Uranium Amends Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has increased the final tranche of the non-brokered private placement financing as announced on July 30, 2021 to 13,316,089 units at a price of $0.16 per unit for total gross process of $2,130,574.24.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to renew a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase for cancellation up to 29,726,940 of its common shares, representing 10% of the public float as of August 5, 2021.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Dynacor ramps up its gold ore processing operation to a full expanded capacity of 430 tpd (tonnes per day) at its Veta Dorada ore processing plant

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX-DNG) (Dynacor or the “Corporation”), an international gold ore industrial corporation servicing ASMs (artisanal and small-scale miners), today announced the Veta Dorada gold ore processing plant successfully reached its total production capacity of 430 TPD (tonnes per day). The mill has been operating at full capacity for the last four weeks. By mid-June, the plant began to operate at 400 TPD and consistently ramped up to its maximum capacity without any problems.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Riverview Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing Of $250 Million Initial Public Offering

Riverview Acquisition Corp. (the "Company"), a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced today that it has priced its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "RVAC" and "RVACW," respectively.
Business Insider

Western Forest Products Inc. Confirms Record Date of Third Quarter 2021 Dividend

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share will be paid with respect to the Company's third fiscal quarter of 2021 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on Friday, August 27, 2021 and payable on Friday, September 17, 2021.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Hydro One submits five-year Investment Plan to the Ontario Energy Board to energize life for communities

The plan will reduce the impacts of power outages for its distribution customers by approximately 25 per cent. TORONTO, ON, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One Networks Inc. (Hydro One) filed its Joint Rate Application with the Ontario Energy Board (OEB), which includes its 2023-2027 Investment Plan for the company's transmission and distribution system. The $17 billion five-year Investment Plan, informed by customer feedback, will reduce the impacts of power outages for its distribution customers by approximately 25 per cent, enable economic growth and prepare for the impacts of climate change.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Canadian-Colombian Cannabis Co. PharmaCielo Expands In Brazil With New Pharma Customer

Canadian-Colombian medical cannabis extracts producer PharmaCielo Ltd (TSXV:PCLO) (OTCQX:PCLOF) added another Brazilian-based customer to its roster. The company announced this week that it signed a sales agreement and already completed an initial commercial sale of CBD Isolate to an undisclosed pharmaceutical company, one of the first to be fully licensed in Brazil by the Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) to produce cannabinoid-based products.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Sentinel Resources Closes $2,000,000 Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./. VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Sentinel Resources Corp. (CSE: SNL) (OTC-PINK: SNLRF) ("Sentinel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement by issuing 11,764,706 Units (as defined below) at a price of $0.17 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,000,000 (the "Financing").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR UP TO $4 MILLION

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States. Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. James Gold Corp. (the " Company " ) (TSXV: LORD) (OTCQB: LRDJF) (FSE: BVU3) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. as lead agent (the " Lead Agent") in connection with a commercially reasonable efforts brokered private placement of: (i) up to 931,667 units of the Company (each, a " Unit") at a price of $3.22 per Unit; and (ii) up to 259,067 flow-through units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit") at a price of $3.86 per FT Unit, in any combination and for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $4,000,000 (the " Offering").
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Alliant Energy Corp Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year. The company's bottom line totaled $144 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $134 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52...
ElectionsBusiness Insider

Lightspeed Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During Its Annual and Special Shareholders' Meeting

MONTREAL, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by the Company at its annual and special shareholders meeting held on August 5th, 2021 (the "Meeting").
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Western Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $120.4 million on Sales of $414.4 million. VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") reported record adjusted EBITDA of $120.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. Western leveraged its flexible manufacturing platform to grow value-added lumber production and capitalize on strong North American markets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy