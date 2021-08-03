IIROC Trading Halt - GRTO.P

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: PMT) – Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the management information circular (the "Information Circular") with respect to the previously announced Plan of Arrangement involving Rubellite Energy Inc. ("Rubellite") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. On July 16, 2021, Perpetual announced the creation of Rubellite, approximately $73 million in equity financings, the settlement of the majority of its second lien term loan (the "Second Lien Loan Settlement") and new credit facilities (the "Rubellite Transactions"). The Special Meeting of Shareholders to consider the Plan of Arrangement and other related matters is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2021. Perpetual shareholders are encouraged to carefully review the Information Circular as it contains important deadlines and information with respect to the exercise of warrants to be received by Perpetual shareholders in connection with the Plan of Arrangement and for Perpetual shareholders to participate in the equity financings.