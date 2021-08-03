Square Lands 2 Upgrades Following Afterpay Buyout

Shares of Veoneer Inc. soared 22.1% toward a three-year high in premarket trading Thursday, after Qualcomm Inc. disclosed that it has offered to buy automotive safety electronics company for $37 a share, which is 18% above the Magna International Inc.'s already agreed-upon buyout bid of $31.25. Qualcomm's stock slipped 0.5% ahead of the open while Magna shares gained 1.7%. Qualcomm's all-cash bid, which comes nearly two weeks after Magna and Veoneer agreed on a merger, implies a market capitalization for Veoneer of $4.14 billion. "The proposed acquisition will bring together our industry-leading automotive solutions with Veoneer's assisted driving assets to deliver a competitive and open ADAS platform to automakers and Tier 1 suppliers at scale," said Qualcomm Chief Executive Cristiano Amon. Qualcomm said its bid for Veoneer has been unanimously approved by its board of directors and does not require shareholder approval. Veoneer's stock has rocketed 199.3% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 32.3%.