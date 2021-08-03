Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Square Lands 2 Upgrades Following Afterpay Buyout

By Wayne Duggan
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSquare Inc (NYSE:SQ) shares traded lower on Tuesday, pulling back just a bit following a 12% surge in Monday's session. The Analysts: Raymond James analyst John Davis upgraded Square from Underperform to Market Perform. Cowen analyst George Mihalos upgraded Square from Market Perform to Outperform and raised his price target...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Inc Lrb#Australian#Cash App#Sq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Dividend stocks have run circles around their non-dividend-paying peers over the long term. Since dividend stocks are usually profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're a smart buy for patient investors. Though the stock market provides few guarantees, one investing strategy that offers a high degree of success is buying...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Eaton Corp

Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 11 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for Eaton Corp evaluate the company at an average price target of $166.36 with a high of $187.00 and a low of $148.00.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.87. RPT Realty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.920 EPS. Shares of RPT...
StocksBenzinga

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future earnings potential. One of the key ways that company earnings find their way into an investor's pocket is through dividends, which are cash or stock payments that represent a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
Real EstateCNBC

Boston Properties CEO on commerical real estate outlook and returning to the office

Boston Properties CEO and Director Owen Thomas joins Squawk on the Street to discuss his company's economic outlook and the commercial real estate market. He sees many companies leasing new real estate for a hybrid return to work model. "Labor Day is an important inflection point," Thomas tells CNBC's Sara Eisen about evaluating the future of his industry and other companies' return to work plans.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Is Why Square's Acquisition of Afterpay Makes Sense

Square (NYSE:SQ) reported on Aug. 1 that it is acquiring Afterpay (OTC:AFTP.F), a "buy now, pay later" company. In today's video I look at Square's acquisition presentation and talk about some of the strong and weak points presented to investors. Below, I share some highlights from the video. Afterpay brings...
StocksBusiness Insider

Teradata Lifts FY21 Outlook, Shares Up 6%

(RTTNews) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Thursday lifted its outlook for the full year 2021. Shares are currently up 6% in after-hours trading. The company now expects recurring revenues to grow at a high-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage year-over-year, up from a prior estimate of mid-to-high-single-digit percentage year-over-year. Total revenue is...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Veoneer stock soars after Qualcomm announces buyout bid that tops Magna's offer by 18%

Shares of Veoneer Inc. soared 22.1% toward a three-year high in premarket trading Thursday, after Qualcomm Inc. disclosed that it has offered to buy automotive safety electronics company for $37 a share, which is 18% above the Magna International Inc.'s already agreed-upon buyout bid of $31.25. Qualcomm's stock slipped 0.5% ahead of the open while Magna shares gained 1.7%. Qualcomm's all-cash bid, which comes nearly two weeks after Magna and Veoneer agreed on a merger, implies a market capitalization for Veoneer of $4.14 billion. "The proposed acquisition will bring together our industry-leading automotive solutions with Veoneer's assisted driving assets to deliver a competitive and open ADAS platform to automakers and Tier 1 suppliers at scale," said Qualcomm Chief Executive Cristiano Amon. Qualcomm said its bid for Veoneer has been unanimously approved by its board of directors and does not require shareholder approval. Veoneer's stock has rocketed 199.3% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 32.3%.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Viasat Q1 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Viasat Inc. (VSAT) said it grew first-quarter revenue 25% year-over-year due to top-line increases across all segments and the acquisitions completed during the quarter. Government Systems revenue increased 4%, for the quarter. For the near-term, the company targets average annual revenue growth of approximately 20% through fiscal 2023 from fiscal 2021. Average annual adjusted EBITDA growth is targeted in the mid-teens through fiscal 2023 from fiscal 2021.
Financial Reportshotelbusiness.com

Choice performs close to 2019 levels in second quarter

Choice Hotels International Inc., for the second quarter ended June 30, reported net income increased 15% to $85.9 million vs. second-quarter 2019. Domestic systemwide RevPAR change outperformed the total industry by 20 percentage points, declining 1.1% for second-quarter 2021 compared to the same period of 2019, while occupancy levels increased by 20 basis points from second-quarter 2019.
StocksBusiness Insider

Corteva Lifts FY21 Outlook, To Buyback $1.5 Bln Shares; Stock Up 4%

(RTTNews) - Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Thursday lifted its financial outlook for the full year 2021. The company also announced $1.5 billion share repurchase program. The stock gained over 4% in after-hours trading. Looking forward to full year 2021, Corteva now expects net sales in the range of $15.2 billion to...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Motorola Solutions Lifts FY21 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday raised its fiscal 2021 outlook. The company now expects revenue growth of 9.5-10 percent, up from the earlier projected growth of 8-9 percent. Adjusted earnings per share is now expected between $8.88 and $8.98, higher than the previous $8.70-$8.80 range. On average,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Revolve Group Stock Crashed on Thursday

Revolve significantly beat earnings expectations in the second quarter. However, sales showed a sharp deceleration after the end of Q2. Analysts expect earnings growth to accelerate over the next two years. What happened. Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) reported second-quarter earnings results that significantly exceeded analysts' expectations. What seemed to spook investors...
StocksBenzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
RetailBusiness Insider

GoPro Turns To Profit In Q2, Shares Up 8%

(RTTNews) - California-based action camera company GoPro, Inc (GPRO) turned to profit in the second quarter on higher sales. Both earnings and revenue managed to top the Street estimates. Net income of GoPro was $16.95 million or $0.10 earnings per share compared to a loss of $50.97 million or $0.34...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Stack Capital Group Inc. Reports Q2-2021 Financial Results and Announces Presentation at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Stack Capital Group Inc., ("Stack Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: STCK) (TSX: STCK.WT) an investment holding company seeking to generate long-term capital appreciation through investments into growth-to-late-stage private businesses, today announces its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 ("Q2-2021"). Stack Capital reports all amounts in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The tech stock jumped by as much as 24% today and was up by 17.4% as of 12:25 a.m. EDT. So what. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27%...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Telephone & Data Systems Inc Reveals Decline In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year. The company's bottom line came in at $20 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $65 million, or $0.56 per share, in last year's second quarter. Analysts had expected the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy