Illinois State

Pritzker Comes To Aurora To Sign Bill That Expands Background Checks to All Gun Sales in Illinois

Cover picture for the articleGov. JB Pritzker came to the community where the Pratt mass shooting took place two years ago to sign a new state law aimed at preventing similar tragedies. Standing with legislators, gun-safety advocates, and mass-shooting survivors at a Monday (Aug. 2, 2021) press conference at Aurora Police Department headquarters, Gov. JB Pritzker signed House Bill 562, which expands background checks on all gun sales in Illinois and provides mental health funding for communities most impacted by gun violence, among other measures.

