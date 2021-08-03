Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amazon

10 tips to organize back-to-school life

By Linda DuVal
Posted by 
LivingCheap
LivingCheap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. We may earn a commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase using the links in this post. When the kids go back to school, life should get easier, right? Nope. It gets way more complicated. You need to get the kids to school and back (if they don’t ride the bus). You need to get them to soccer,swim or ballet practice. They need lunches and after-school snacks. They have homework. And then there are school functions. A few organizational tips might go a long way toward making the school year run smoothly. We surveyed some moms and dads to find out what they do to stay organized and they came through for us.

livingonthecheap.com

Comments / 0

LivingCheap

LivingCheap

5K+
Followers
677
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Living on the Cheap helps you live well on less money, with tips and deals on dining out, saving and spending, technology, family life, entertainment, cooking and shopping, and more.

 https://livingonthecheap.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Devices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
KidsFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Back to school: keeping kids safe from COVID

With school starting, experts are concerned that COVID-19 cases could rise among children. While COVID vaccines are available to kids ages 12 and up, it’s not yet available to younger children. Parents can protect young children against the disease by doing what has been shown to work well: masking and...
Broward County, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jewish organizations helping children go back to school with supply drives

Jewish organizations in South Florida are helping children go back to school for the 2021-22 academic year with supply drives. Jewish Adoption and Family Care Options in Sunrise intends to provide 800 local children with the school supplies they need, including backpacks, pencils, pens, paper and more. JAFCO provides services to abused and neglected children as well as those with developmental ...
Educationnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Back-to-school tips from a Wellstar pediatrician

For parents looking for the best back-to-school tips to keep their children as protected as they can be from COVID-19 and generally for a solid start to the school year, Wellstar pediatrician Dr. Andrew Doyle said the first thing to do is schedule an appointment with their pediatrician. Start off...
CBS 46

Easing your child's back to school stress

(Meredith) – It is back to school time and it is bound to be stressful for many boys and girls who may be going for the first time, or maybe it’s been a year since they were in a classroom. Julia Edelstein, the Editor in Chief of Parents Magazine, has...
EducationWBNS 10TV Columbus

Back to School: Parent tips for shopping for school supplies and tax-free weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Back-to-school shopping is underway in stores across central Ohio and doctors and parents are giving advice on how to make shopping smooth for families. “I have a teen, a tween and a toddler,” said Pediatrician Dr. Michelle Golla of Building Blocks Pediatrics. “Back to school can be a very exciting and overwhelming time of year for us.”
Mental Healthwgcu.org

Back-To-School Mental Health Tips for Parents & Students

There is a lot on the minds of caregivers and students as the 2021 school year approaches. Amid more than a year of learning during a pandemic with at-home and in-class hybrid teaching and social distancing, schools are on the lookout for signs of student distress. According to the CDC,...
Educationthequickjourney.com

Simple Ways to Homeschool Multiple Children

If you’re embarking on your homeschool journey, or you’ve reached the point where you have multiple children learning, it can feel a bit overwhelming. I’m excited to share some practical and simple ways to homeschool multiple children well. I remember when my oldest was in first grade and I added...
TrafficKMPH.com

Back to School: Safety tips around crosswalks and school zones

School is starting and here is a reminder to students and drivers on safety tips around school zones. It is important when crossing the street to always cross in areas designated for crossing. Pedestrians should take out earbuds and put their phones down to be alert when crossing. If it...
Philadelphia, PAphl17.com

Travis Manion Foundation hosts Back to School Drive to Support Local Organization

Trained Veteran Mentors from Travis Manning Foundation will be leading back-to-school events in close to 30 cities across the country for middle and high school students. This program will provide students with presentations to teach them confidence, character, and leadership, as well as give them the necessary school supplies needed for a successful academic year. Each backpack provided will have encouraging notes to help students make it through the upcoming school year.
Texas StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Black High School Principal in Texas Says District Ordered Him To Remove Picture Of Him And His White Wife From Facebook

The turmoil of racism, especially in Texas, is still undergoing a strong current these days, and a Black high school principal is in the middle of one. According to The New York Post, a Black high school principal said that he was told by a district official to take a photo of him and his white wife off of Facebook so that it wouldn’t “stir up stuff” amid complaints from parents.
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Rich Father Abandons Son for Marrying Poor Girl – Story of the Day

A young couple meets in college and decides to get married, but his wealthy father doesn't approve of the girl and cuts him off. Jack Groenfeld fell in love with Melena Sanchez the moment he laid eyes on her on the very first day of college. Something about her drew him like a magnet, not just her looks, though she was beautiful. It was a sweetness about her, a serenity that enchanted him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy