The City of Roanoke E-911 Center reports that the malfunction in the E-911 Center electrical room experienced on Aug. 2 has been resolved. As a result, administrative phone lines have been restored and citizens may resume using 540-853-2411 as the phone number for non-emergencies. In addition, Alarm Monitoring Companies may resume the use of 540-344-6681 as the dedicated number to contact the E-911 Center.