/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions/

By PRESS RELEASE PR Newswire
Business Insider
 2 days ago

In the news release, IIROC Trading Resumption - AZS, issued 03-Aug-2021 by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions over CNW, we are advised by the company that the time of the resumption should have been 13:00 rather than 10:00 as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

