Petaluma, CA

Petaluma Couple’s Death Possible Murder-Suicide

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say a handgun was found in the home of a Petaluma Couple found dead. The Argus Courier reports police found a recently fired revolver next to the bodies inside the home on Del Sol Way. When asked if they were investigating the case as a murder-suicide, Lieutenant Tim Lyons said “There’s no information that it’s an unknown suspect or anything like that.” The county’s coroner’s office hasn’t identified the couple yet but they were reportedly in their 60’s with the male being a former longshoreman and the female a retired worker from AAA.

