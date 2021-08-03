23 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Hits No. 1 With ‘To Make You Feel My Love’
On Aug. 1, 1998, Garth Brooks reached No. 1 on the country charts with "To Make You Feel My Love." His cover of the Bob Dylan-written song was at the top 23 years ago today. "To Make You Feel My Love" originally appeared on Dylan's 1997 album Time Out of Mind under the name "Make You Feel My Love," and was also covered by Billy Joel that same year. Brooks' version maintains the sparse feel of the original, with piano and organ adding lovely shading to rich acoustic guitar.
