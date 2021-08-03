23 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Hits No. 1 With ‘To Make You Feel My Love’

Twenty-seven years ago today (July 13, 1994) was an unforgettable day for Garth Brooks: It was the day that he performed "Hard Luck Woman" with KISS on The Tonight Show. Brooks recorded "Hard Luck Woman" — which KISS originally recorded in 1976 for their Rock and Roll Over album — for a KISS tribute album, KISS My Ass: Classic KISS Regrooved. He was the only country artist to appear on the 12-track project; other acts who contributed to the record include Lenny Kravitz, Stevie Wonder, Toad the Wet Sprocket and Extreme. In an attempt to honor the tradition of KISS, the Oklahoma native asked the band to perform for the track, making his the only song on the album that actually includes members of KISS.