Over the weekend, I found myself having to make a quick trip down to Austin. Rather than make my way down though the Hub City and the lonely open Concho Valley of US-84, I opted for a very direct trip via US 287 to Fort Worth and Eventually I-35 and on the way I found myself stopping in Chillicothe. It may not be your first choice in getaways but there is something to the town that keeps it on the map.