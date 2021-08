WESTVILLE — None of the passengers or the driver were wearing seatbelts in the horrific crash that killed a dad and his niece and two young daughters on Saturday night. George Ritter was at the wheel of a 1987 black Ford Mustang that slammed into a utility pole on Gateway Boulevard around 9:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene along with his two daughters Alivia and Elsie, ages 5 and 9, and his 8-year-old niece Kenzie. Ritter was a single dad.