On Wednesday, Miley Cyrus took to Instagram to offer guidance to DaBaby, after the rapper apologized for homophobic comments made during his performance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami. Identifying herself as a “proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Cyrus wrote that “it’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds.” “There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress!” the musician continued. “Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn!” In the caption of the photo, Cyrus addressed...