She's back! Northcross to lead JFK Hyannis Museum
HYANNIS — The John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum Foundation Board of Directors has named Wendy K. Northcross as the next executive director of the museum. Northcross, an accomplished executive leader with more than 30 years of nonprofit management and community experience, assumed her new role last month. The West Barnstable resident takes the helm as the museum nears its 30th anniversary next summer, and her name is already on the website.www.barnstablepatriot.com
