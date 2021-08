The 2022 Nissan Leaf has been priced from $28,375 including destination, undercutting the 2022 Chevy Bolt EV by over $3,500. The Japanese automaker confirmed the electric hatchback’s revised pricing structure on Tuesday. The low new base price applies to the entry-level S trim, which features a 40 kWh lithium-ion battery providing an estimated range of 149 miles. Qualified purchasers may also be eligible for a federal tax credit of up to $7,500, which would lower the price of the vehicle to $20,875.