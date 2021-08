California-based brand Living Vehicle is known for building luxury campers that are designed for off-the-grid living. They are also intended to be net-zero mobile living spaces with no water or waste out, aiming for sustainable living in the wilderness. However, a gas-guzzling truck used for towing the trailer spoils its sustainability credentials. The company headquartered in Santa Barbara has introduced its updated 2022 line-up and the range-topping camper model has been created to be towed by electric vehicles. The flagship Pro-EV variant addresses the range-anxiety problem of EVs with its proprietary LVEnergy System that can charge a battery-powered electric vehicle when needed.