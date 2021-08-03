Cancel
Regardless of Vaccination Status McDonald’s Requiring Customers to Wear Masks Inside All US Restaurants

By All About Arizona News
allaboutarizonanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcDonald’s will now require all its customers and staff to wear a mask in its all of their US restaurants, regardless of vaccination status, the company announced on Monday. “McDonald’s asks every customer entering our restaurants to wear a mask or face covering as a safety step based on the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” a statement on McDonald’s website reads.

www.allaboutarizonanews.com

