Regardless of Vaccination Status McDonald’s Requiring Customers to Wear Masks Inside All US Restaurants
McDonald’s will now require all its customers and staff to wear a mask in its all of their US restaurants, regardless of vaccination status, the company announced on Monday. “McDonald’s asks every customer entering our restaurants to wear a mask or face covering as a safety step based on the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” a statement on McDonald’s website reads.www.allaboutarizonanews.com
