Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Police: Motorcyclist fled after rear-ending other driver in Waterford

By Tara O'Neill
New Haven Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERFORD — Connecticut State Police are asking for help to identify the driver of a motorcycle that allegedly rear-ended another driver last week and fled. Troopers responded to a reported multi-vehicle crash near Exit 82 of Route 85 around 4:50 p.m. July 30 and found that a motorcycle had rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped in traffic for an unrelated accident, state police from the Troop E barracks said.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterford, CT
Waterford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Motorcycle Crash#Troop E
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy