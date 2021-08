The Vandegrift ViperBots had an incredible finish to the 2020-2021 season at the UIL/Texas Cup State Championships June 14 -17. “I can’t deny that this year has been tough. I really thought I wasn’t going to enjoy the season until league champs neared and all that motivation just clicked. From there it moved extremely fast, and we even made it to the Texas Cup,” said Megan Nguyen, VHS student. “Being able to see our robot perform the best it’s ever been on the field was incredibly fulfilling!”