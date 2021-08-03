Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Pedro Almodóvar's 'Parallel Mothers' Tapped for New York Film Festival Closing Night

By Brent Lang
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePedro Almodóvar’s “Parallel Mothers” has been tapped as the closing night selection of the 59th New York Film Festival. The melodrama, which reunites the Spanish auteur with one of his greatest cinematic muses, Penélope Cruz, will make its North American premiere October 8 at Alice Tully Hall. “Parallel Mothers” is making its world debut as the opening night film of this year’s Venice Film Festival. Almodóvar and Cruz previously collaborated on the likes of “All About My Mother” and “Volver.”

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penélope Cruz
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Pedro Almodóvar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Film Festival#Night Film#Parallel Mothers#Parallel Mothers#Spanish#North American#Sony Pictures Classics#Nyff#Lincoln Center#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MoviesTime Out Global

Val Kilmer has been filming his own documentary for 50 years

Val Kilmer has worn many hats across his long career: '80s heartthrob, method-actor, egomaniac, poet, thespian, action hero and even MacGruber villain. Now, in a new A24 documentary that bears his name, the screen legend dives into each and every one in intimate detail. "I was the first guy I...
MoviesSFGate

Review: 'Val' offers a deep portrait of the actor Val Kilmer

In his latest film, Val Kilmer gets an unusual screen credit for a bona fide Hollywood movie star: cinematographer. That's because the documentary “Val” is built on thousands of hours Kilmer filmed since he was a boy — growing up, on movie sets, in cars, in hospitals. This is a lifetime-in-the-making cinematographer’s credit.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

‘Insane’ and ‘horrifying’ Celine Dion biopic receives five-minute standing ovation at Cannes

A bizarre Celine Dion biopic in which a 57-year-old actor plays the singer at the age of five has received a five-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival.Aline, which stars and is directed by the French actor Valérie Lemercier, was unable to secure the rights to Dion’s name, yet is significantly inspired by the French-Canadian singer’s life. As a result, she is named in the film as “Aline Dieu”.Premiering out of competition at this week’s Cannes Film Festival, the glitzy unauthorised musical left critics and audience members baffled yet intrigued.“Aline was kooky as hell,” tweeted Vulture’s Rachel Handler,...
MoviesCollider

‘Val’ Review: Val Kilmer’s Autobiographical Odyssey Finds the Actor Examining His Life’s Work

One of the things the new documentary Val makes clear is that Val Kilmer never saw himself as a “movie star.” He suffered from a similar ailment as Brad Pitt, which is that by virtue of his handsomeness, it was difficult to take him seriously as anything more than a pretty face no matter how talented he may be, and while Pitt wisely pivoted to supporting roles and working with auteurs that could put a spotlight on his performances, Kilmer, for a variety of reasons, never got that chance, and now he likely never will. Although Kilmer is still alive and making the best of the hand he’s been dealt, his documentary feels like a curtain call of sorts. It’s a final bow for a man who defined his life by his acting, and now due to health reasons, can no longer pursue that particular form of artistry, so he’s been forced to find other creative outlets. Through a wealth of footage that Kilmer shot himself over the years as well as narration written by Kilmer but spoken by his son Jack Kilmer (who does sound like a younger version of his father), Val paints a bittersweet portrait of an artist as a man who has come to terms with what his life is now but also feels the need to show us how he got here.
MoviesPosted by
GQMagazine

The Most Val Kilmer Moments in the New Documentary Val

Val Kilmer has always been a contradiction. He burst into Hollywood looking like a classic movie star but seemed to have little interest in playing classic movie star roles. Kilmer made his debut as a leading man in the 1984 film Top Secret!, a send-up of spy movies, beach music, Elvis Presley, and World War II films. in which he plays a handsome rock star recruited to go behind enemy lines in East Germany . To work, the absurd film needs an actor tuned into its weird frequency, one capable of playing it straight and looking like a Hollywood dreamboat but still able to sell the joke.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Patra Spanou Film Acquires San Sebastian Competition Title ‘Blue Moon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

German sales outfit Patra Spanou Film has acquired the international sales rights to “Blue Moon,” the feature debut of Romanian director Alina Grigore, which will world premiere in main competition at September’s San Sebastian Film Festival. “Blue Moon” follows the psychological journey of a young woman, played by Ioana Chitu, who struggles to receive a higher education and escape her dysfunctional family. An ambiguous sexual experience with an artist will spur her intention to fight the family’s violence. Pic stars Chitu alongside Mircea Postelnicu, Mircea Silaghi, and Vlad Ivanov, and is produced by Gabi Suciu for InLight Center (“Illegitimate”), in co-production with...
MoviesRegister Citizen

Faye Dunaway Joins New Kevin Spacey Film 'The Man Who Drew God' (EXCLUSIVE)

Directed by Italian actor Franco Nero, who also stars, the feature will be Spacey’s first role since 2017, when dozens of accusations of sexual harassment and assault saw the “House of Cards” actor effectively ostracized from Hollywood. More from Variety. Last Minute Surge Lifts Hybrid Cannes Rights Market, Says Market...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Tapped as New York Film Festival Centerpiece Selection

Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” has been tapped as the centerpiece selection for the 59th New York Film Festival. The film stars Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Benedict Cumberbatch and will be released by Netflix. The streamer has awards ambitions for the Western, a historical drama that unfolds on a Montana cattle ranch in the 1920s. It was recently selected to screen at this year’s Venice Film Festival. “The Power of the Dog” will have its New York premiere at Alice Tully Hall on Oct. 1. Last week, Film at Lincoln Center, the group behind the annual celebration of moviemaking,...
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Tragedy of Macbeth , Starring Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand, to Open New York Film Festival

Denzel Washington & Frances McDormand in "Tragedy of Macbeth" (Photo courtesy of New York Film Festival) After being on hiatus due to COVID-19, the starry new screen adaptation of Macbeth will have its world premiere this fall. Variety reports that Joel Coen's film based on Shakespeare's play will open the 59th New York Film Festival. The Tragedy of Macbeth will screen at Alice Tully Hall on September 24. The film will be released by Apple and A24 this fall.
Moviesfilm-book.com

Fantasia International Film Festival 2021: FilmBook’s First Year Attending the Annual Genre Film Festival

FilmBook’s First Year Attending Fantasia International Film Festival 2021. This is FilmBook‘s first year covering and attending the Fantasia International Film Festival. I have seen articles and reviews from this prestigious film festival, now the 25th Annual Fantasia International Film Festival, on other websites for years. In 2021, I am proud to say that we are in attendance for the first time and we will be bringing you that coverage i.e. movie reviews from the festival.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Venice Film Festival Chief Alberto Barbera On Hollywood’s Lido Return, Oscar Prospects & New Covid Protocols

Venice Film Festival chief Alberto Barbera was feeling upbeat when we caught up with him this evening following today’s reveal of a tantalizing lineup for the 78th edition. Notably, after largely sitting out last year, the studios are back with titles from Universal, Warner Bros and Disney (via 20th Century) as is Netflix, and Barbera said they were all enthusiastic about returning to the Lido. He also expects many more people than last year and “a lot of guests and talent from the U.S.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy