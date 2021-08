Over the last few years, the number of streaming services on the market has increased at an alarming pace. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, Paramount+, Disney+, HBO Max, and more are all competing for your time and money. But there are only so many hours in a day and dollars in our bank accounts. It’s a fierce competition, which is why every service is constantly finding new ways to reel in subscribers. To that point, HBO announced this week that episodes from some of the biggest shows on HBO Max will be free to watch for non-subscribers. Today’s Top Deal Amazon’s...