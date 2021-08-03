Poll: What do you think of the Pixel 6 so far?
Google has finally confirmed the existence of the Pixel 6, and it’s already proving to be a conversation-starter — if not always for the right reasons. There’s little doubt that it’s a significant upgrade over the Pixel 5 and past models. This is a premium design with matching leaps forward in camera and display technology. And while most specs are (officially) unknown, the Google Tensor chip at the heart of the Pixel 6 is already poised to deliver performance boosts you just won’t find on rival Android devices. Google isn’t just catching up — it’s promising an experience you won’t get elsewhere.www.androidauthority.com
