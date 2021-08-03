Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Poll: What do you think of the Pixel 6 so far?

By Jon Fingas
Android Authority
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has finally confirmed the existence of the Pixel 6, and it’s already proving to be a conversation-starter — if not always for the right reasons. There’s little doubt that it’s a significant upgrade over the Pixel 5 and past models. This is a premium design with matching leaps forward in camera and display technology. And while most specs are (officially) unknown, the Google Tensor chip at the heart of the Pixel 6 is already poised to deliver performance boosts you just won’t find on rival Android devices. Google isn’t just catching up — it’s promising an experience you won’t get elsewhere.

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Android#Design#Tensor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

Samsung Galaxy phones will be first to get this new camera upgrade

Samsung is about to enjoy the benefits of upgraded camera hardware, one that should help protect your camera without a loss in overall quality. The makers of the super-strong Gorilla Glass have announced two new kinds of glass with DX and DX+ technology: glass designed for covering camera lenses, and boosting the overall quality of your snaps. And future Samsung phones will be the first to use the glass.
laptopmag.com

How to clear your cache on Android

If you are wondering how to clear your cache on an Android phone, we can help you get that done in just a few easy steps. Whether you are looking to clear the browser cache or clear the app cache, we've put together some instructions to help you achieve your goal. We'll walk through why doing this can not only free up space on your Android phone but also make it run much faster.
Cell PhonesZDNet

iPhone 13 will get the feature that everyone wants

What does everyone want from the upcoming iPhone 13? Better camera? Faster processor? A thinner design?. What most iPhone owners want to see from a new iPhone is better battery life. And the iPhone 13 might deliver that in a big way. The rumor mill has been suggesting for some...
Posted by
PARTH MUKESHBHAI PATEL

Leaked details of Apple iPhone 13 series surfaced, know how the model will be and how much it can cost

Apple is planning to launch four different variants of iPhones under the iPhone 13 series. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max can be launched. Let us know about their price, features, and launch date. Veteran American smartphone company Apple will launch its iPhone 13 series this year. iPhone lovers are eagerly waiting for this series. Some of its features have been leaked before the launch, although these are only leaked features. No information has been given by the company about this. In the iPhone 13 series, the company will continue Touch Eye. Let us know this time what Apple is going to bring for its users.
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Foldable iPhone Probably 2-3 Years Away At The Earliest

This is according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman who wrote in his Power On newsletter that it will be at least 2-3 years before Apple is ready to launch their own foldable iPhone. By that time, it would have allowed Samsung to gain a strong foothold in the foldable market, but then again, Apple isn’t really the type to rush features out to the market just because it’s the trendy thing to do.
NFLPosted by
TechRadar

There are too many Xiaomi phones, and it's making them hard to recommend

A friend recently asked me for buying advice, a fairly commonplace occurrence given I write about tech for a living: "what phone should I buy, the Xiaomi Mi 10T or Poco F3?". I haven't actually tested either of those phones, but I've tried the Mi 10T Pro, Poco F2 Pro and enough other Xiaomi phones, and obviously I know how to read a specs list and our own reviews. So I dove into our coverage to compare the two, and checked the prices, to see which was best.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Google is making it easier to find Wear OS apps on the Play Store

As we approach the release of Google and Samsung’s joint smartwatch operating system later this year, Google today outlined some new Play Store improvements that will make it easier for customers to find and download apps to their Wear OS devices. The company is making it faster to search for...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Poll: Do you ever turn off 5G on your phone?

5G has been around for a couple of years now, with plenty of networks around the world and even budget phones offering the new connectivity standard. In fact, it’s probably easier to note the countries which don’t have 5G, such as India. Nevertheless, we do wonder whether there are any...
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Microsoft Edge now lets you know just how great Sleeping Tabs are

Microsoft are bringing Sleeping Tabs to Edge, as a way of reducing the load that's been prevalent in previous versions of the web browser. The advent of tabbed browsing was both a blessing and curse. While making it easier to keep several sites open at once, it also makes it easier to have loads of sites open at once. And with each tab gobbling up memory, tabbed browsing can be a serious drain on system resources.
Electronicsandroidpolice.com

Google confirms Wear OS 3 upgrade for a handful of current smartwatches — will yours get it, and when?

Since Google and Samsung announced a relaunched version of Wear OS at I/O two months ago, anyone with a current-gen smartwatch has wondered whether their device will receive an upgrade. Samsung and Fitbit have both been open regarding whether older wearables will move to Wear OS — the answer is a solid "no" — but Google has remained vague in its language over the last two months. Finally, we're learning a lot more about the future of wearables on Android, and it's not all good news.
Cell PhonesPocket-lint.com

Samsung confirms no new Note at August event and an S Pen for foldables

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's mobile president has published a blog post ahead of the company's Galaxy Unpacked event in August to reveal information about what people should expect from the show, including that there will be no new Note phone this year and it designed an S-Pen for foldables. Samsung's Galaxy...
TechnologyThe Verge

Google’s Wear OS 3 plans mean Android users should wait to buy a smartwatch

Google has finally given its new, unified smartwatch platform a name — and it’s an obvious one: Wear OS 3. That little detail was part of what may be a more contentious set of information about which current Wear OS smartwatches will be updated, when those updates will come, and what those updates will entail. On all three of those fronts, it’s not very good news.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

New YouTube video shows us exactly what Apple’s unreleased iPhone 13 looks like

Despite Apple’s best efforts to keep upcoming products under wraps, there has been no shortage of iPhone 13 rumors over the past few months. With August right around the corner, I think it’s fair to say that we now have a pretty good grasp on what Apple’s next-gen iPhone will bring to the table. While there’s certainly a chance Apple still has a few surprises in store for us, a good number of iPhone 13 features have already leaked. This, of course, is just par for the course for unreleased Apple products. The reality is that Apple’s supply chain is simply...
TechnologyGizmodo

Google Says Only Certain Smartwatches Can Upgrade to the Next-Gen Wear OS

After Google and Samsung announced they were partnering to build a new Wear OS, the biggest unanswered question was whether existing smartwatches would be able to upgrade to the platform. Today, Google clarified which smartwatches would be eligible in a Wear OS support forum—and if you’ve got an older Android watch running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip, you might want to start thinking about your options.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Galaxy S21 Could Soon See a First Android 12 and One UI 4 Beta

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Once Google pushes Android 12 out of beta and into stable in a few weeks, we expect the first couple of manufacturers to launch their own skinned versions of it before long. In the past, OnePlus has been one of the first out of the gate to release new Android versions on whatever their newest phones are, but Samsung then tends to launch a beta for its top devices on a massive scale. While we don’t know OnePlus’ plans this year, Samsung is starting to announce theirs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy