Opinion: Austin City Limits should give Megan Thee Stallion DaBaby's headliner slot

Megan Thee Stallion is channeling Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira with a new Nike collaboration! The Grammy Award winning artist is continuing to take over not only the music world, but the general pop culture world as well as she has continued to break out in all sorts of interesting ways. One of the things fans have loved about the artist, however, is how often she shows love for anime and manga. It's even gone to the point where she not only has taken on full cosplay of her favorite characters, but snuck in some anime references in her music as well.