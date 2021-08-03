Cancel
Opinion: Austin City Limits should give Megan Thee Stallion DaBaby's headliner slot

By Abigail Rosenthal
Beaumont Enterprise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin City Limits Music Festival is now looking for a new headliner for its two-week extravaganza in October, and I have a suggestion. Event organizers announced Tuesday morning that DaBaby will not perform his headline sets scheduled for both weekends of the festival, the decision coming shortly after similar cancellations involving the rapper's scheduled shows at Lollapalooza, Governors Ball and Day N Vegas festivals were canceled.

