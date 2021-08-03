Cancel
Watch: Marvel's Avengers Reveals New Black Panther War for Wakanda Motion Comic

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's Avengers is set to launch its highly anticipated War for Wakanda expansion, which will not only introduce Black Panther as a playable character but will also welcome fans to the world of Wakanda and introduce a whole new set of characters into the world. It's the biggest content expansion yet for the game, but you don't have to wait for the expansion's full release to get immersed in the world. That's because Square Enix has released the first of several new motion comics to get you up to speed on what's been going on with T'Challa, Shuri, and Klaw before War for Wakanda kicks off, and you can check out the first issue right here.

