Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Charges filed against both suspects in Arkansas cop’s death

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors filed charges Tuesday against two people accused of running over and killing an Arkansas police officer in June.

Shawna Cash, 22, is accused of hitting Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple with her car and dragging him after he approached the vehicle at a convenience store, according to court documents. Her passenger, 18-year-old Elijah Andazola, was also arrested.

Cash was charged with capital murder, escape, fleeing, two counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, criminal mischief, obstructing governmental operations and reckless driving. Andazola was charged with being an accomplice to capital murder and escaping, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Andazola’s initial arraignment on Monday was reset after Gregg Parrish, director of the Arkansas Public Defenders Commission, requested more time to find an attorney for him. Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green rescheduled the arraignment for Aug. 23.

Cash’s arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren’s courtroom.

Cash and Andazola were being held without bond in the Benton County Jail.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

522K+
Followers
292K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#Reckless Driving#Ap#Pea Ridge#Democrat#Benton County Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Tucson, AZPosted by
The Associated Press

Tucson police arrest 2nd teenage suspect in homicide case

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A second teenage suspect has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide case in Tucson, authorities said Thursday. The 16-year-old boy has been booked into the Pima County Jail on suspicion of murder and armed robbery, police said. A 17-year-old boy, who also is considered a suspect, is already in custody.
Tennessee StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Officer shoots, injures man carrying knife in Tennessee

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (AP) — A police officer shot and injured a man who was armed with a knife outside a grocery store, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. The man, who wasn’t identified, was hospitalized Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries, the TBI said. The officer, from Mt. Juliet Police Department, also was not identified.

Comments / 0

Community Policy