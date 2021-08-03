103 Robbins Ave
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 103 Robbins Ave., Jamestown, NC 27282: Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex unit with lots of upgrades! Fresh neutral paint throughout. New paved driveway. Spacious living room with new heat/AC combo unit. Washer & dryer hook-ups. Kitchen features new countertops, cabinets, tile backsplash. Bathroom has new vanity, tile floor, new penny tile walk-in shower with tile surround. New windows have been ordered and will be installed. Covered front porch. NO PETS! Available now!
