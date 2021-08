Exquisite Studio with Den for that Book Lover in You! Welcome yourself home to the modern Radius Condominiums. This seventh-floor unit is like no other. The living room has Architect designed custom wall of solid wood bookshelves in a warm color grain of wood while the modern openness of the open-concept living, dining, and kitchen areas. Two large windows let light just gleaming in with soaring 10 ft ceilings with exposed ductwork. The custom bookcases come with a Hardison telescoping folding stepladder to reach those one-of-a-kind rare books on the top shelf. A second smaller floor-to-ceiling bookcase lets you into a secret room for extra storage and utility room. Beautiful new flooring through the condo. The unit has been freshly painted. The kitchen has an island that is great for entertaining with its granite countertops. A brand new microwave, brand new gas range, and a brand new refrigerator awaits for your freshly prepared meals. A convenient stainless steel dishwasher is right there for a quick clean-up. Besides the modern cabinets and a convenient pantry are at arm's length. Near the entry is your own Den. Perfect for an office or a sleeping area. A large custom-built walk-in closet will hold all your fashionable clothes and tons of shoe storage! An entry closet plus a linen closet is located next to the white clean-lined Bathroom. Plenty of counter space. The white and grey tiled tub and shower await that soothing bubble bath. Speaking of washing... Your own stackable washer and dryer are centrally located in the unit. The secured building offers a front desk with concierge services. on-site management, Fitness Center, Clubroom / Party Room, and a beautiful Outdoor Lounge. Parking may be available for rental in the building garage. The Radius is an 8 story, 170 unit condominium building located blocks from the circle (Logan Circle). Nearby parks include Florida Avenue Park, Florida Avenue Playground and Triangle. It has a Walk Score of 95 out of 100. This location is a Walker+GGs Paradise so daily errands do not require a car. Closest Metro is Mount Vernon for Green/Yellow Line or Dupont for Red Line. Seller reserves the right to accept and/or reject any and all offers.