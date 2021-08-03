Cancel
Real Estate

1502 Aspen Way

News Argus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAspen Park II Across from WFU! - Upper level corner condo with cathedral ceiling! Great room has fireplace and opens to a large private deck! Two bedrooms, two baths. Master bath is large with two vanities and separate toilet/tub area. Kitchen appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer provided, but not maintained. Security system available. Outside storage at deck. Rent includes water/sewer/stormwater. Tenant pays electricity. Community has a great pool!

