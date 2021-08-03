1502 Aspen Way

Meticulously maintained 3b home on almost an acre in Winston Salem - Meticulously maintained home on almost an acre in Winston Salem. This single owner home is truly move in ready. With an open floor plain on the main the warmth of natural sunlight can bring the outside in. With neutral colors throughout the home the next owner can bring their own distinctive style to the home. The backyard has a generous fenced in area. New stainless steel appliances, including range, dishwasher and refrigerator.