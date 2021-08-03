Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Police Point Assault Rifles at Venice Beach Homeless, Got Call for Man with Gun

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 2 days ago

Venice Beach is looking like a war zone — this footage shows police officers armed with assault rifles detaining a group of homeless people, but cops say the tense incident was misrepresented on social media. The video does seem rather menacing — the heavily-armed LAPD officers were questioning 5 homeless...

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice Beach#Homelessness#Lapd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
MusicPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Black lives don’t matter’: Beachgoer smashes Black teen’s teeth with bike lock in hate-fueled attack

A Michigan man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for assaulting a Black 18-year-old last year in a hate-fueled attack. The incident involving Lee Mouat, 43, and the victim occurred in June 2020 at Sterling State Park in Monroe. Witnesses said Mouat confronted a group of Black teens, including the victim, for listening to music at the beach, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

White man who said ‘Black lives don’t matter’ and beat Black teen with bike lock is jailed for five years

A Michigan man has been handed five years in prison for assaulting a Black teenager with a bike chain at a beach in Monroe and repeatedly using racial slurs as he did so, prosecutors announced.Lee Mouat, 43, of New Port had pleaded guilty in March to wilfully causing bodily injury to an 18-year-old because of his race.According to court documents, the incident took place at Sterling State Park on Lake Eerie in June 2020 when Mouat used multiple racial slurs while confronting a group of Black teenagers ostensibly for playing loud music.He yelled “N****** don’t belong on this beach” and...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Woman charged with hate crime after punching 6-year-old Asian American boy

A woman has been arrested by Las Vegas police on hate crime, bias, and battery charges after allegedly punching a six-year-old Asian American boy and yelling racist abuse at his family. The Clark County Detention Center told AsAmNews that Shelly Hill is in custody after being detained on Saturday. The Korean American boy’s mother, who asked only to be identified by her TikTok username @uhmmajo, told AsAmNews that the incident occurred during the 4th of July weekend. “My husband was walking with my son, holding his hand,” she told the outlet. “I was with my two-year-old daughter pushing her...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Amomama

Woman Notices Unarmed Screaming Woman Surrounded by Cops, Starts Filming Immediately

A woman needed help when cops confronted her while she was driving along the highway. Thankfully, a group of concerned drivers pulled over to see if she was okay. A TikToker named Sheni noticed some commotion on the side of the road, and she instantly jumped into action. She realized a Black woman was at risk because she had just been stopped by 4 or 5 armed police officers.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Fox News

Police officer who took date on hike before she was found dead was previously disciplined for lying to police

The Arizona officer who took a date on a hike in the desert before she was found dead had previously been disciplined for lying to the police in 2009. Phoenix Police Officer Dario Dizdar has been with the force since 2007, and was disciplined in 2009 for lying to Arizona police about his name and age during a criminal investigation, according to internal affairs documents reviewed by The Daily Beast.
Harlingen, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Woman arrested for having drugs in car, hotel room

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Harlingen Police Department arrested a woman after officers found drugs in her car and hotel room. Police pulled over 18-year-old Paprika Sauceda for a traffic violation, however, when the officer approached the vehicle they noticed a strong odor of marijuana. After searching the vehicle, police...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS News

"I called the police on the police": Black family accuses Chicago police of pointing guns at young children in botched raid

A Black family has filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Police Department and city, alleging that officers raided their home by mistake and held them at gunpoint two years ago. In August 2019, Chicago police officers responded to a 911 call about two men fighting at a gas station — one of them possibly armed. When officers arrived, four men ran.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Mail

Moment Miami police officer tackles man to stop him from filming colleagues as they beat and kicked handcuffed black suspect accused of parking his scooter illegally

Disturbing video captured the moment a Miami Beach police officer tackled man to stop him from filming colleagues violently arrested a handcuffed black suspect. Surveillance footage released Monday shows a suspect, 24-year-old Dalonta Crudup, being kicked repeatedly and having his head slammed into the ground. It also shows officers tackle...
Trenton, NJNew York Post

New Jersey man charged in murder of transgender woman

A New Jersey man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a transgender woman, authorities said. Daniel L. Smith, 36, was arrested late Saturday in Ewing on charges of murder and weapons offenses after Shaquil Loftin, 23, was found shot in the face at a Trenton home early Friday, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Mugger seen rifling through pockets of man beaten unconscious in violent New York attack

Police in New York City are appealing for help following a violent robbery in which a victim was knocked unconscious by a hooded figure, who ran from the scene.The incident took place on Saturday morning in the Cypress Hills area of Brooklyn, and south of Highland Park, according to the the New York Police Department.CCTV footage released by the Crime Stoppers unit on Saturday shows a man in a grey hoodie violently punching a victim who appeared to have been thrown from his Citi bike, which could be seen by his side. The robber continued punching the victim, who...
South Pasadena, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Police Dog Reportedly Bites 5-Year-Old Boy In Head

SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA) — A police dog reportedly bit a 5-year-old boy in the head in South Pasadena on Tuesday night during a National Night Out event. The boy’s father told KCAL9/CBS2 that he and the officer had to pull the K9 off the boy. “To me, it would be no different if they were doing a gun demo and a gun went off. I find it incredibly irresponsible. The police, when we talked to them, they were pretty dismissive about it. They were pretty flippant, like ‘accidents happen.'” Paramedics treated the child at Orange Grove Park before taking him to the hospital. The boy’s name was not released, and the extent of his injuries was not yet known. South Pasadena Police confirmed they are investigating the incident. National Night Out is a nationwide campaign focused on improving community-police relationships.
Wichita Falls, TXnewschannel6now.com

WF police arrest one after man allegedly points gun at car

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police arrested a man Thursday after police responded to a disturbance at a hotel on Central E. Freeway. Officers first responded to the scene at La Quinta Inn after a caller said a man was pointing a gun at a car. Several suspects...

Comments / 0

Community Policy