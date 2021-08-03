Police Point Assault Rifles at Venice Beach Homeless, Got Call for Man with Gun

SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA) — A police dog reportedly bit a 5-year-old boy in the head in South Pasadena on Tuesday night during a National Night Out event. The boy’s father told KCAL9/CBS2 that he and the officer had to pull the K9 off the boy. “To me, it would be no different if they were doing a gun demo and a gun went off. I find it incredibly irresponsible. The police, when we talked to them, they were pretty dismissive about it. They were pretty flippant, like ‘accidents happen.'” Paramedics treated the child at Orange Grove Park before taking him to the hospital. The boy’s name was not released, and the extent of his injuries was not yet known. South Pasadena Police confirmed they are investigating the incident. National Night Out is a nationwide campaign focused on improving community-police relationships.