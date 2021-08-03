Cancel
Kenny Golladay injury: WR leaves practice

By Ed Valentine
Big Blue View
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWide receiver Kenny Golladay left Tuesday's New York Giants practice with an apparent hamstring injury. Tuesday was the team's first practice in full pads. On the first play of a 7-on-7 drill, Golladay dropped a pass from Daniel Jones, grabbed his left hamstring, left the field and went inside with a trainer.

