Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Exits Practice Early with an Apparent Injury

By Patricia Traina
 2 days ago
In a sight no one with the Giants wanted to see, star receiver Kenny Golladay exited the New York Giants first fully padded practice Tuesday early after having a pass broken up by linebacker Tae Crowder during a 7-on-7 drill.

SI's Conor Orr reported that Golladay grabbed his left hamstring after catching a comeback pass. Crowder forced the ball from Golladay's grip, calling into question the exact nature of Golladay's injury. Golladay then went to the side for further evaluation.

However, it was unclear if Golladay injured his hamstring or his hand, the latter of which he appeared to violently collide against Crowder, during the play.

The Giants signed Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract in the offseason to give quarterback Daniel Jones a legitimate and tall X-receiver and playmaker.

Jones and Golladay have been trying to build up their chemistry together by staying after practice to run some routes and playing catch during breaks in the practices dating back to the spring.

After practice, Jones was asked if he knew anything about his projected top receiver and what it would mean if Golladay has to miss any practice time.

"I don't want to assume anything," Jones said. "Kenny's worked real hard and I feel good about the progress we've made, so we'll just, we'll keep working."

Head coach Joe Judge spoke to the media before practice and was not available after practice to provide an update on Golladay.

