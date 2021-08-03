Cancel
Winston-salem, NC

5817 Huckleberry Ct

News Argus
 6 days ago

One Level 3/2 off University Parkway in Winston-Salem! - Well-maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms one-level home in Winston-Salem! Tucked back in a cul-de-sac with a nice green yard, paved driveway & a 1 car garage. Vaulted ceilings, plentiful natural light, and a cozy gas fireplace.! The Kitchen includes a fridge, stove, dishwasher & built-in microwave! New vinyl flooring in the bathrooms, freshly cleaned & carpets to be cleaned soon! Moments from Shopping, Restaurants, and HWY-52! 24 Month Lease, Security Deposit, and Lease Administration fee apply.

Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
