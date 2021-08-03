129 Twin Valley Dr

Totally updated and upgraded! When you pull up to this home, you'll instantly notice the great corner lot and the fresh paint that is on point with all the current trends. The exterior of this home also features all new Pella windows and gutters, a storage shed and low maintenance steel siding and brick facade. Walking into the home you will love the new flooring that leads your eye from the entry all the way into the living room bay window, then to the dining space and then into the awesome kitchen. The kitchen features stainless appliances, all new kitchen cabinets with gold cabinet pulls, granite counters and a subway backsplash. The dining room light and the kitchen sputnik light are the cherries on top! Down the hall you'll love the remodeled bathroom with glass enclosure and marble look tile, new stool, plumbing fixtures, new vanity, trendy round mirror and don't miss the sparkly vanity light! Finishing out the main floor is the family room, complete with fireplace and backyard access. This will be the perfect place this winter to sit fireside while you watch TV and the snow come down. The lower level of this home boasts 2 additional rooms, a laundry space in the mechanical room (new furnace and water heater) and a third family room. Upstairs, you will find 3 bedrooms and another totally upgraded bathroom with 2 new vanities, new mirrors, solid surface counters and a separate room with the new tub/shower with custom tile surround and the new toilet. This home has all of the wow and updates of a new home with out the price tag and specials! Come take a look and fall in love!