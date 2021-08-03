Cancel
Real Estate

129 Twin Valley Dr

News Argus
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOMING SOON! 3BR/2.5BA Home in Arcadia W/Fenced Backyard! - Beautifully updated 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home located in Davidson County! This home features a nice back deck, large fenced-in yard, paved driveway, and a 2 car garage that is a perfect play area or for more storage! The main level host a half bath, eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, and spacious living room with a gas log fireplace. Stainless steel appliances include a fridge, stove/range, dishwasher & built-in microwave. Beautiful granite countertops and a view of the backyard! The other bedrooms upstairs have ample closet space while the primary bedroom boasts an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. All-electric utilities and pets are welcome. The property will be available for showings after August 16th.

www.thenewsargus.com

