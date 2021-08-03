Police: Motorcyclist fled after rear-ending other driver in Waterford

WATERFORD — Connecticut State Police are asking for help to identify the driver of a motorcycle that allegedly rear-ended another driver last week and fled. Troopers responded to a reported multi-vehicle crash near Exit 82 of Route 85 around 4:50 p.m. July 30 and found that a motorcycle had rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped in traffic for an unrelated accident, state police from the Troop E barracks said.