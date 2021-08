The Seattle City Council continues to meet electronically during the pandemic. (Seattle Channel) Recently, the Seattle City Council has passed a handful of bills around revenue tracking, the environment, affordable housing, and parking rates. Many of these ordinances come about from the issues presented by the ongoing pandemic, and preparation for a post-pandemic economy. Multifamily Tax Exemption (MFTE) projects are getting more time, and the heating oil tax is pushed out again. The Council gave 2022 JumpStart revenue more guardrails and readied higher parking rates in anticipation of the Seattle Kraken and the Climate Pledge Arena’s opening.