DeSantis Says Florida COVID Cases Will Decrease in Coming Weeks, 'We Are Not Shutting Down'

By Rebecca Klapper
Newsweek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis said he expects COVID-19 cases to drop in the coming weeks and will not impose any precautionary restrictions. "We are not shutting down," he said on Tuesday. "We are going to have schools open. We are protecting every Floridian's job in this state. We are protecting people's small businesses. These interventions have failed time and time again throughout this pandemic, not just in the United States but abroad. They have not stopped the spread, particularly with delta."

